Netflix’s New Lineup: Laugh, Sweat, and Adventure

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

This highly-anticipated stand-up special Ricky Gervais takes a bold and unapologetic look at the impending doom of the apocalypse. Gervais fearlessly explores provocative topics such as the end of humanity, family weddings and funerals, and even artificial intelligence. With his signature irreverent humor, Gervais manages to tackle these controversial subjects in a way that is both terrifying and laugh-out-loud funny.

Thank You, I’m Sorry

Sara’s seemingly perfect life is shattered when she finds herself navigating pregnancy and parenthood alone. However, unexpected support comes in the form of her estranged sister, Linda. The two sisters must reconcile their tumultuous past and rediscover their bond as family. This heartfelt story explores the complexities of sisterhood and the power of forgiveness.

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

This gripping documentary reveals the dark side of wilderness therapy. Set in the Utah desert, it uncovers the disturbing truth behind a once-promising program that aimed to help troubled teens. Scandals, allegations of child abuse, and even a tragic death shed light on the consequences of this controversial approach. Prepare to be captivated this shocking exposé.

Pokémon Concierge

Embark on a charming stop-motion journey into the world of Pokémon paradise. Follow Haru, the concierge at a luxurious Pokémon Resort, as she pampers and cares for Pokémon while their trainers are away. This delightful series not only showcases the beauty and diversity of Pokémon but also explores deeper insights about Haru’s own journey of self-discovery.

Berlin

This highly-anticipated prequel to the hit series Money Heist delves into the enigmatic past of the character Berlin. As he assembles a crew of exceptional criminals, each with their own unique expertise, they plan an ambitious jewel heist. This thrilling series takes us back to Berlin’s golden age and showcases the mastermind’s early escapades.

