Nintendo Switch OLED Edition Gets Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Makeover

Nintendo continues to dominate the gaming console market with its latest release. The Nintendo Switch OLED edition has quickly become one of the top-selling consoles of all time, trailing behind only the Nintendo DS and Sony PlayStation 2. This revamped version, featuring an OLED panel supplied Samsung Display, has been a game-changer for Nintendo fans since its release in 2021.

Now, Nintendo is taking things to the next level introducing a special edition bundle for Black Friday: the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Nintendo Switch OLED edition. This exclusive bundle combines the beloved console with one of Nintendo’s most popular games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The highlight of this special edition is the Joy-Con controllers that feature a design inspired the characters and icons from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Along with the console, the bundle includes a digital copy of the game itself and three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, allowing players to jump into online battles with friends and other players worldwide.

To further celebrate the holiday season, Nintendo is offering exciting discounts on various popular titles. Fans can grab discounted copies of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Super Mario Odyssey. Additionally, Nintendo is releasing two new designs for the Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons systems, featuring delightful aesthetics that will surely captivate fans.

For those who can’t get enough of party games, Nintendo has a special treat. Starting November 10, fans can purchase the Red & Blue Joy-Con + Super Mario Party bundle, which includes the iconic red and blue Joy-Con controllers alongside the popular Super Mario Party game, all for just $99.

Nintendo’s dedication to innovating and delivering remarkable gaming experiences continues to captivate players worldwide. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the Nintendo universe, there has never been a better time to join the gaming revolution.

FAQs

Q: What is the Nintendo Switch OLED edition?

A: The Nintendo Switch OLED edition is an updated version of the original Nintendo Switch, featuring an OLED panel supplied Samsung Display.

Q: What is included in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Nintendo Switch OLED edition bundle?

A: The bundle includes the Nintendo Switch OLED edition with exclusive Joy-Con controllers inspired Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a digital copy of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Q: What other offers are available during the Black Friday month?

A: Nintendo is offering discounts on popular titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Super Mario Odyssey, among others. There are also new designs for the Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons systems and a Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle.

Q: What is the Red & Blue Joy-Con + Super Mario Party bundle?

A: This bundle includes a pair of red and blue Joy-Con controllers along with the Super Mario Party game, available for a discounted price of $99.