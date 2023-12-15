Netflix Faces Backlash as Data Shows High Performance of Cancelled Series

Summary:

Netflix has faced criticism from fans after releasing a report revealing that its recently canceled series, Shadow and Bone, had actually performed well between January and July. Despite ranking high among the most-watched shows and being one of the most globally searched-for TV series of the year, the fantasy series was canceled, leaving fans questioning the decision. The show’s cancellation has sparked speculation about possible reasons, including retaliation for the showrunner’s involvement in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. However, Variety reported that the decision was based on a cost vs. viewing figures evaluation, which deemed the show to be expensive despite its strong viewership. Despite the disappointment, fans may have to come to terms with the cancellation and explore other mediums to continue their journey into the world of the beloved series.

Fans were surprised to find that Shadow and Bone had performed well in terms of viewership, placing among the top 30 shows on Netflix from January to July. Additionally, the series made it to the list of the most globally searched-for TV series of the year, indicating a significant demand for the show. However, despite the positive performance, the show was still axed.

Speculation arose among fans as to why the series was canceled. Some speculated that it was due to the showrunner’s involvement in the WGA strike, with fans perceiving it as a form of retaliation. However, sources have reported that the decision was primarily driven a cost evaluation, considering the show’s expensive production despite its viewership numbers.

The cancellation has left fans disappointed and frustrated, as they believed that the show had a dedicated audience and potential for further success. Amid the backlash, suggestions have been made for fans to turn to the original books for further exploration of the Shadow and Bone universe.

While the cancellation of a successful series may seem puzzling, it highlights the complex decision-making processes that streaming platforms like Netflix must undertake, considering various factors beyond viewership alone. As fans come to terms with the cancellation, the future of the Shadow and Bone universe remains uncertain.