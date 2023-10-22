Nigeria’s Thriller Film “The Black Book” Makes Waves on Netflix

A Nigerian action thriller film, “The Black Book,” has achieved remarkable viewership numbers on Netflix, showcasing the power and potential of Nigeria’s booming film industry. The film has spent three weeks among the platform’s top 10 English-language titles globally, reaching as high as No. 3 in its second week. It garnered 5.6 million views within 48 hours of its release and was featured in the top 10 titles in 69 countries its second week.

Produced Nigerians and funded with Nigerian money, “The Black Book” is a $1 million movie that offers a gripping and thought-provoking narrative about corruption and police brutality in Nigeria. It delves into the country’s checkered history over the past 40 years, addressing issues from military regimes to present-day abuses of power.

The film follows the story of a former special operative-turned-pastor, Paul Edima, played Richard Mofe-Damijo, who seeks vengeance for his son’s wrongful death after failing to convince the authorities of his innocence. It portrays Nigeria’s struggle with delayed justice and the need to confront its past to shape a better future.

“The Black Book” highlights the importance of teaching Nigeria’s history, particularly its dark chapters, to the younger generation. The film aims to bring awareness to the prevalent issue of police brutality and inspire positive change through art. While the movie’s plot has been compared to that of the American action thriller “John Wick,” the recognition serves as a testament to its success.

This film’s achievement sheds light on the potential of Nigeria’s film industry, known as Nollywood, which is the second-largest film industry in the world after India. Nollywood releases an average of 2,000 movies annually, captivating global audiences with its captivating storytelling.

In the context of Africa, the demand for streaming on-demand video (SVOD) is expected to grow significantly, with an estimated 18 million subscribers the end of the year, up from 8 million in 2021. Netflix remains dedicated to investing in African content and telling diverse African stories. The success of “The Black Book” further highlights the talent and creativity present in the African film industry.

Overall, “The Black Book” has become a global blockbuster, emphasizing the need for the world to pay attention to Nigeria’s film industry. As producer Editi Effiong emphasized, the film is a testament to the potential and success that can be achieved black filmmakers and actors in a globally competitive industry.

