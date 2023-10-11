The Fall of the House of Usher: A Modern Twist on Edgar Allan Poe’s Classic

Netflix is set to release a new series called “The Fall of the House of Usher,” based on the writings of Edgar Allan Poe. This spooky show, created Mike Flanagan, aims to give a modern twist to the classic American writer’s works.

The series takes inspiration from Poe’s 1839 short story of the same name, but also incorporates characters and themes from other Poe stories. Netflix promises viewers “lush visuals and genuine scares” as the story unfolds.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” revolves around the Usher siblings, Roderick and Madeline, who have built a powerful pharmaceutical empire called Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. However, their dark past comes back to haunt them when a mysterious woman from their youth begins targeting the heirs of the Usher dynasty.

The series is an eight-episode horror-drama limited series, with Flanagan directing four episodes and Michael Fimognari directing the remaining four. It boasts a talented cast, including familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects such as Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel. Other notable actors in the series include Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill, and Kyliegh Curran.

Fans of Flanagan’s work can mark their calendars for the premiere of “The Fall of the House of Usher” on Thursday, October 12. All eight episodes will be released at 3 a.m. ET.

If you’re a horror enthusiast looking for a spine-chilling experience, this new Netflix series is definitely one to watch.

