Netflix Releases Comprehensive Report on Viewer Engagement

Netflix has recently published a comprehensive report on the most popular shows and movies, revealing the number of hours subscribers spent streaming their vast library of content. This new initiative, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” plans to release findings twice a year. The report includes details such as global availability, premiere dates, and the number of hours spent watching original or licensed content.

Unveiling the first report, Netflix disclosed that the most-watched show was the first season of The Night Agent, with an astonishing 812 million hours viewed worldwide. Other notable mentions in the Top 10 category included Wednesday Season 1, which accumulated 507.7 million viewing hours, as well as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and the fourth season of You, both surpassing 440 million hours viewed.

It’s essential to note that the report focuses solely on content viewed between January 2023 and June 2023. Therefore, shows released later in the year, such as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Squid Game: The Challenge, were not included.

In a press release, Netflix expressed their excitement for this new development, stating, “This is a significant advancement for Netflix and our industry. The insights provided this report, combined with our weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, will grant creators and the industry at large a deeper understanding of our audience and their preferences.”

The announcement of the “What We Watched” engagement report showcases how Netflix is now providing much more detailed information regarding viewer engagement. This release follows the recent contract ratified the Writer’s Guild of America with Hollywood’s studios, emphasizing data transparency for streaming services.

If you’re curious to dive into the specifics, you can find and download the first Netflix Engagement Report here. Stay informed and entertained as we continue to explore the intricacies of viewer habits in the ever-evolving world of streaming.

