The latest addition to Netflix’s animated kids’ show lineup, CoComelon Lane, is making waves with its inclusive messaging and LGBTQ+ representation. In one episode, the series introduces a young boy named Nico who has two dads. As Nico prepares for a family photo, he explores various outfits and costumes, embracing his creativity without conforming to gender norms.

Nico’s dads play a supportive role, encouraging him to be true to himself and explore his interests. Throughout the episode, Nico tries on different hats, including a firefighter helmet, a chef’s outfit, and even a tutu and tiara, expressing his diverse range of passions. The scene lasts only a few seconds, but it sends a powerful message about self-expression and acceptance.

The representation of a gender creative child, like Nico, is not only an important lesson for young viewers but also a step towards breaking down gender stereotypes. Nico’s journey of self-discovery challenges traditional notions of masculinity and femininity, highlighting the importance of embracing individuality.

Furthermore, it is notable that Nico comes from a family with two dads. This depiction challenges outdated beliefs about LGBTQ+ parents influencing their children’s identities. CoComelon Lane joins the growing number of children’s media that authentically portrays queer families, reflecting the diverse realities of modern families.

Predictably, some conservative groups have expressed their dissatisfaction with the show’s inclusive content, even calling for a boycott of Netflix. However, Netflix has a history of supporting LGBTQ+ representation in children’s programming and is unlikely to be swayed these complaints.

Kudos to CoComelon Lane creator Moonbug Entertainment and Netflix for their commitment to diversity and representation. By featuring characters like Nico and his two dads, the show sends a powerful message of acceptance and celebrates the uniqueness of each individual.

If you want to show your support for Netflix’s LGBTQ+ inclusion in CoComelon Lane and other kids’ shows, consider reaching out to their Investor Relations department. Let’s continue to celebrate and embrace gender creativity and inclusive representation in children’s media. Dance on, Nico!