New Netflix Film Explores the Harrowing Tale of a 1972 Plane Crash in the Andes Mountains

In an upcoming thrilling film, Netflix takes viewers on a gripping journey through the tragic events that unfolded during a 1972 plane crash in the treacherous Andes Mountains. Titled “Society of the Snow,” this harrowing tale recounts the experiences of a rugby team from Montevideo, Uruguay, who were on their way to Santiago, Chile for a match.

The ill-fated flight crashed just short of their destination, leaving twelve people dead on impact and several others critically injured. With temperatures dropping to a bone-chilling 40 degrees below zero, the survivors faced a grim reality. Despite multiple search-and-rescue efforts, which were eventually called off and the passengers presumed dead, only 29 individuals managed to survive beyond the first day in the Andes.

The film, directed J.A. Bayona, known for his work on the 2012 film “The Impossible,” is not for the faint of heart. It features graphic depictions of the crash and the extreme measures the survivors resorted to in order to stay alive, including cannibalism.

One survivor, Robert Canessa, now a retired pediatric doctor in his 70s, vividly recounts the horrors they faced in his book, “I Had to Survive: How a Plane Crash in the Andes Inspired My Calling to Save Lives.” In his writing, he describes the desperate act of consuming strips of frozen flesh to sustain themselves.

Bayona dedicated over a decade to bringing this awe-inspiring story to the screen. During the film’s production, the director and his team had the opportunity to meet with the survivors and the families of those who tragically lost their lives. This personal connection added depth and authenticity to the movie.

“Society of the Snow” was filmed on location at the actual crash site, lending a sense of realism to the cinematography. The film will have a limited cinema release this month, followed its global debut on Netflix on January 4th. Audiences should prepare for a gripping and emotional viewing experience as they witness the incredible resilience and strength of the survivors in the face of unimaginable circumstances.