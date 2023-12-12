Tunisia Criticizes Netflix for Casting Black Actor as Historical Figure Hannibal

A recent controversy has erupted over Netflix’s choice to cast Denzel Washington, a Black actor, in the role of Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca in an upcoming movie. The decision has drawn criticism from the North African nation of Tunisia, where Hannibal was born and where Carthage, the city-state he represented, was located.

Tunisian news outlet La Presse published an article arguing that portraying Hannibal as a black African would be a historical error. The article cites Mary Lefkowitz, an author and scholar of ancient history, who points out that Hannibal came from an elite Carthaginian family of Phoenician Semitic settlers, like other people in the region. Additionally, an online petition with 1,300 signatures has called for Netflix to cancel the movie and for the Tunisian Ministry of Culture to take action against what it perceives as an attempt to steal their history.

In response to the casting decision, Tunisian MP Yassine Mami questioned Culture Minister Hayet Ketat Guermazi in parliament, demanding that the ministry take a position on the matter. Mami emphasized the importance of defending Tunisian identity and listening to the reactions of civil society. Guermazi, however, stated that her ministry’s focus was on negotiating with Netflix to shoot some sequences of the film in Tunisia. She asserted that while Hannibal is a historical figure who is admired as Tunisian, the movie is a work of fiction.

This controversy follows a similar one earlier this year when a Netflix series portrayed Ancient Egyptian queen Cleopatra as a black woman. The portrayal prompted legal action against Netflix, with the Public Prosecutor aiming to shut down the streaming platform.

Hannibal’s military achievements, such as his crossing of the Alps with war elephants and his victory at the Battle of Cannae, have earned him acclaim and a place in history. However, the debate over his racial background and the casting choice for the upcoming movie has sparked a contentious discussion about historical accuracy and cultural representation.