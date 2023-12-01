Netflix’s “Best. Christmas. Ever.” Takes a Bold Approach to Holiday Films

Netflix has built a reputation for creating a plethora of cheesy Christmas movies, and this year’s release, “Best. Christmas. Ever.,” is no exception. However, despite its ironic title, this film has already garnered negative reviews, with some dubbing it as “the worst Christmas film ever.” While this might seem like a setback for Netflix, there is a certain charm in movies that are so bad they are good.

“Best. Christmas. Ever.” follows the story of Charlotte, portrayed Heather Graham, who visits her old college friend Jackie’s house, played Brandy, just days before Christmas. Motivated the desire to prove that Jackie’s seemingly perfect life depicted in her holiday newsletter is not as wonderful as it appears, Charlotte finds herself embarking on a series of comedic misadventures.

While the film may not meet the expectations of some viewers, it embraces a unique approach to the holiday genre. By finding humor in its flaws and exaggerated situations, “Best. Christmas. Ever.” dares to stand out from the classic Christmas movies we know and love.

Netflix’s willingness to take risks with its Christmas film offerings demonstrates the streaming giant’s commitment to providing diverse content for its audience. While not every movie will be a hit, the variety ensures that there is something for everyone’s taste during the holiday season.

Although “Best. Christmas. Ever.” may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it presents an opportunity for viewers to indulge in a guilty pleasure and embrace the concept of “so bad it’s good” entertainment. So, if you’re looking for a Christmas movie that breaks away from the norm and brings a bit of lightheartedness to your holiday season, “Best. Christmas. Ever.” might just be worth a watch.

