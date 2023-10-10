Netflix’s New True Crime Documentary Explores Controversial Indonesian Murder Case

Summary: Netflix has released a new true crime documentary called “Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee, and Jessica Wongso,” which delves into one of Indonesia’s most notorious murder cases. The documentary covers the story of Wayan Mirna Salihin, a socialite who died after drinking a Vietnamese iced coffee at an upscale cafe in Jakarta in 2016. Salihin’s friend, Jessica Kumala Wongso, was arrested and charged with her murder. After a lengthy trial, Wongso was convicted of premeditated murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The documentary raises questions about the evidence presented during the trial, particularly regarding the presence of cyanide in Salihin’s body. The lack of a full autopsy leaves room for doubt about the cause of Salihin’s death. The documentary also explores the various characters involved in the case, including Salihin’s father, who strongly believes in Wongso’s guilt, and Wongso’s lawyer, who questions the fairness of the trial. Despite the conviction, many issues surrounding the case remain unresolved.

The Netflix documentary “Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee, and Jessica Wongso” revisits one of Indonesia’s most infamous murder cases. The story revolves around the mysterious death of Wayan Mirna Salihin, a young socialite who passed away after consuming a coffee at a cafe in Jakarta in 2016. The prime suspect in the case is Salihin’s friend, Jessica Kumala Wongso, who was arrested and charged with premeditated murder.

The documentary raises significant questions about the validity of the evidence presented during the trial. It highlights the absence of cyanide in Salihin’s body during the initial autopsy, conducted shortly after her death. A subsequent partial autopsy revealed only minimal traces of the poison. These findings contribute to the uncertainty surrounding the cause of Salihin’s death, as no full autopsy was performed.

The documentary introduces viewers to the individuals involved in the case. Salihin’s father is a strong advocate of Wongso’s guilt, as he believes Wongso was jealous of his daughter’s recent marriage. Wongso’s lawyer, Otto Hasibuan, comes across as sympathetic and genuinely convinced of his client’s innocence. He hints at a rigged trial but lacks sufficient evidence to support his claim.

The prosecution relied on expert witnesses to argue their case, focusing on Wongso’s perceived abnormal behavior following the murder and her alleged mental health issues. The documentary portrays Wongso as jealous, obsessed, and overshadowed her more successful friend. However, the lack of direct evidence linking Wongso to the crime leaves room for doubt.

Despite the conviction, unresolved questions and concerns linger around the case. The absence of a full autopsy leaves uncertainty about the cause of Salihin’s death. The documentary sheds light on these issues, offering viewers a closer look at one of Indonesia’s most controversial trials.

