New Laws Take Effect in North Carolina: From Gun Rights to Rioting Penalties

Summary: North Carolina has implemented several new laws as of December 1, marking the end of the year with significant changes in various areas. These new laws include stricter penalties for rioting, expanded gun rights at certain places of worship, and prohibitions on state agencies asking job applicants about their personal and political beliefs. The state has also initiated its Medicaid expansion, providing healthcare coverage to approximately 600,000 adults who were previously uninsured. Additionally, a new law has been put into effect to punish those who intentionally damage power stations, as seen in the 2022 attacks on two Duke Energy substations. This law makes such attacks a high-grade felony and allows victims to seek monetary damages.

Gun Rights: A gun-rights bill, despite Democratic opposition, has become law, eliminating the requirement for individuals to obtain a permit before purchasing a handgun. The law also allows people with a concealed weapons permit to carry firearms during religious services held at locations where private or charter schools are also present. However, firearms are still prohibited during school hours and when students are present, and the law does not apply when concealed weapons are prohibited public notice.

Rioting Penalties: In response to protests against racial injustice and police brutality in 2020, North Carolina has implemented stricter penalties for rioting. Fines and imprisonment time have increased for protesters who cause violence, brandish weapons, or cause significant property damage. The law also creates new crimes for protesters who incite a riot resulting in death. Business owners are now able to seek compensation from protesters who damage their property. However, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging the law, claiming it threatens peaceful demonstrators with arrest due to its broad and vague definition of a riot.

State Agencies Hiring: A new law has made it unlawful for state agencies, community colleges, and the University of North Carolina system to require job applicants to disclose their personal or political beliefs. The law is seen as a form of protection for free speech and diversity of thought, particularly in response to opposition towards “critical race theory.” Trainers of state employees are also prohibited from promoting concepts that suggest one race or sex is superior or that individuals should feel guilty for past actions committed others of the same race or sex.

These new laws reflect the changing landscape of North Carolina and aim to address various concerns, from public safety to individual freedoms. As they come into effect, their impact will be closely observed and scrutinized.