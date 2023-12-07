Mike’s York Road Tavern: A New Era of Dining in Historic Warminster

An exciting transformation is underway in the heart of Warminster as Mike’s Bar and Grill undergoes a rebranding and renovation. Now known as Mike’s York Road Tavern, the popular eatery on 544 York Rd. is ready to welcome customers with a fresh look and a new owner at the helm.

With the change in ownership, Mike’s York Road Tavern has been revamped to create a more spacious and inviting atmosphere. The bar has been enlarged, providing an enhanced experience for patrons, and the banquet rooms have been updated to accommodate special events and gatherings.

Under the ironic leadership of a new owner named Mike, the tavern has plans to revive many of the beloved dishes that made the original Mike’s Bar and Grill a local favorite. From the classic Steak Bites and Stingers to the mouthwatering Baby Back Ribs, customers can expect a menu filled with cherished favorites. Additionally, new additions to the menu include delectable Flatbread and Seafood specials, ensuring a diverse range of options for every palate.

“The significance of 544 York Road extends beyond its walls. It holds a special place in the history of Bucks County and Warminster Township,” expressed Mike’s Tavern. “We aim to restore its role as a beloved dining destination, particularly for families seeking a delicious meal in a comfortable environment. We are thrilled to welcome back several original staff members, and our team is excited to serve our guests.”

While an exact opening date remains to be announced, anticipation is growing among locals eager to see the revival of this historic establishment. Dating back to 1730, the original stone section of the building is one of the oldest in the township and even rumored to be haunted the ghostly presence of Penelope, a young girl from years gone.

Matthew Penge, president of the Warminster Historical Society, expressed his delight, stating, “It’s wonderful to see the tavern returning to its historical roots. The renovations look fantastic!”

To ensure exceptional service, Mike’s York Road Tavern has assembled a seasoned restaurant management team and kitchen staff. They are committed to upholding the standards set the its predecessor. Moreover, the tavern is actively seeking talented individuals to join their team as line cooks, bussers, runners, and hostesses.

For those interested in indulging in the rich history and delectable cuisine offered at Mike’s York Road Tavern, visit the tavern’s website or email [email protected]. Experience a new era of dining in the heart of Warminster and create memories that will last a lifetime.