New Time-Jumping Murder Mystery Show ‘Bodies’ Receives Rave Reviews on Netflix

A brand new murder mystery show called ‘Bodies’, starring Stephen Graham from Peaky Blinders, has been released on Netflix and is already garnering widespread praise. Since its release on October 19, the detective series has achieved a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many different outlets giving it four stars.

According to critics, the show strikes a perfect balance between being amusingly ridiculous and just-plain-ridiculous, with a high-concept narrative that is consistently elevated its top-notch cast and strong production values. The series has been described as an expert exploration of people, places, and time, and has been praised for its ambition, tension, and explosiveness.

‘Bodies’ is a genre-blurring whodunnit that takes viewers on a time-traveling journey to four different eras, where four detectives investigate the same murder. The series aims to save Britain’s future unraveling the mystery that altered the course of history. It is based on a graphic novel Si Spencer, and fans will be pleased to know that the TV adaptation stays true to the original plot.

Directed Paul Tomalin, the series features a talented ensemble cast including Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, and Kyle Soller, alongside Stephen Graham.

The first season of ‘Bodies’ is available for streaming on Netflix. If you’re looking for more recommendations on what to watch this month, be sure to check out our list of what’s new on Netflix.

Sources:

– Rotten Tomatoes

– The Hollywood Reporter

– The Guardian

– The Standard