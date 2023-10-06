New Releases on VOD: A Demon Nun, a Vigilante, and a Storied Romance

Looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, or your cable service? This week, there are a few exciting titles to choose from.

If you’re in the mood for horror, “The Nun II” is a must-see. Serving as a prequel to “The Conjuring,” this film follows Sister Irene as she investigates a series of deaths caused the demonic nun Valak. Starring Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons, this is the eighth film in “The Conjuring” universe and is set in 1956.

For those who enjoy action-packed thrillers, “The Equalizer 3” is the way to go. Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, a retired assassin who is drawn back into the world of danger when his friends in Italy are targeted the local mafia. McCall must protect his loved ones and take justice into his own hands.

If romance is what you’re craving, “After Everything” is the final installment of the popular “After” franchise. The film follows young lovers Hardin and Tessa as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship and must decide where it is headed.

These are just a few of the titles available for purchase or rent on demand this week. Check out the full list to find something that suits your taste.

Definitions:

– VOD: Video on Demand, refers to a service that allows users to watch videos or movies whenever they want, rather than following a scheduled broadcast.

– Prequel: A prequel is a story or film that takes place before the events of an already established story, often providing background information or expanding on the existing universe.

– Franchise: A franchise refers to a series of related films, TV shows, or other media that share a common theme, characters, or world.

Sources:

– IMDb (www.imdb.com)

– Rotten Tomatoes (www.rottentomatoes.com)