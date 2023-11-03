New Movies to Watch On Demand: Thrillers, Westerns, and More

Looking for some exciting new movies to watch this week? Look no further! Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling art world crime story or a satirical comedy western, there are plenty of options available to stream on demand. Let’s dive in and explore the latest releases.

The Kill Room: Directed Nicol Paone, this art-world thriller reunites Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. Patrice, an art gallery owner played Thurman, unwittingly gets involved in a money laundering scheme. Alongside Gordon (Jackson) and hit man Reggie (Joe Manganiello), they plan to use Patrice’s gallery as a front for Reggie’s fake artwork. However, their low-profile scam unexpectedly gains attention, putting them at risk of exposure. Find out where to watch this gripping thriller now.

A Haunting in Venice: Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in this suspenseful film based on Agatha Christie’s “Hallowe’en Party.” Set during a deadly dinner party and seance, the eclectic cast, including Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, and Tina Fey, find themselves hunted a mysterious killer. Watch as they unravel the dark secrets of Venice. Discover where to stream this riveting murder mystery today.

In addition to these thrilling options, there are more movies available to watch on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through cable services. Check out our curated list of the latest releases, including “Outlaw Johnny Black,” a follow-up to the beloved “Black Dynamite,” starring Michael Jai White.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch “The Kill Room”?

A: You can find “The Kill Room” on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, or your cable service.

Q: What is “A Haunting in Venice” about?

A: “A Haunting in Venice” is a Hercule Poirot film based on Agatha Christie’s “Hallowe’en Party.” It follows a group of guests who find themselves hunted a mystery killer during a dinner party and seance in Venice.

Q: Are there any other new movies streaming this month?

A: Yes, there are many other new releases across various streaming platforms. Stay updated with our guides to discover the freshest titles to watch.