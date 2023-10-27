The Exorcist: Believer Returns with Ellen Burstyn, New Thriller “The Royal Hotel” Also Premieres

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to indulge in some spine-chilling entertainment. One film that horror enthusiasts should not miss is “The Exorcist: Believer,” the latest installment in the Exorcist franchise. Directed David Gordon Green, this movie serves as a direct sequel to the original and brings back the iconic Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, Regan’s mother. Burstyn’s character, now an expert in all things related to evil spirits, is on a mission to help two young girls who have come in contact with a demon after performing a séance.

However, if demonic possession isn’t your cup of tea, fear not! There’s another hair-raising thriller to check out: “The Royal Hotel.” Starring Julia Garner and Jessick Henwick as two backpackers in Australia, the film takes a sinister turn when they accept jobs at a local bar. Filled with drunk and menacing locals, the bar’s eerie presence becomes increasingly dangerous for the two women. Stranded without cell service or access to help, their situation becomes more unsettling the day.

These films, along with others, are available to stream or rent on various platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and cable services. So, grab your popcorn and prepare for a heart-pounding movie marathon this Halloween season!

