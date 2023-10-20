New Comedies Available to Stream this Week

This week, there are several new comedies that you can enjoy on various video-on-demand platforms. One of these is Sick Girl, starring Nina Dobrev as Wren, a young woman who fabricates a cancer diagnosis to bring her high school friends back together. As the lie unravels, Wren finds herself caught in a destructive ruse. The film also features Sherry Cola, Hayley Magnus, and Stephanie Koenig as Wren’s best friends, and includes a strong supporting cast.

The Miracle Club is another dramedy that tells the story of three women from a small town in Ireland, played Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Agnes O’Casey. After winning a trip to the Lourdes pilgrimage site in France, they are joined Laura Linney’s character, who is mourning the loss of her mother and eventually agrees to go on the trip. The film explores themes of friendship, miracles, and personal growth.

If you’re in the mood for music and competition, Praise This is a film that originally aired on Peacock and is now widely available on video-on-demand. The movie follows an aspiring singer, played Chloe Bailey, as she joins her cousin’s local gospel group. The story revolves around their journey to becoming a competitive gospel team and features gospel covers of popular songs musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion.

For those seeking a Halloween-themed movie, Saw X, the latest installment in the Saw franchise, is now available on demand. This horror film was released in theaters only three weeks ago, but it is now accessible for streaming.

These are just a few of the titles available to watch on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through cable services this week. Check out the full lists and schedules to see what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now.

