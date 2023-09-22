This week’s new movies on VOD offer a variety of genres and stories. From biographical dramas to dark comedies and teen satires, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the notable releases is the biographical drama “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, the former Israeli head of state. Set during the Yom Kippur War of 1973, the film focuses on Meir’s efforts to protect Israel from the threat of war. It offers a glimpse into one defining moment in Meir’s career, showcasing her leadership during a challenging time in history.

On the lighter side, there is the dark comedy “Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose,” starring Simon Pegg. Based on a true story, the film follows the Hungarian parapsychologist Nandor Fodor as he investigates a family’s claim of a talking weasel living in their barn. Neil Gaiman lends his voice to the character of Gef, the talking mongoose. With Pegg’s comedic talent and a fascinating premise, this film promises to entertain.

For those looking for a teen satire, “Bottoms” is a must-watch. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri star as two virgins who start a fight club at their high school with the intention of losing their virginity. With a talented comedic cast, including Nicholas Galitzine, Kaia Gerber, Punkie Johnson, and Marshawn Lynch, this film is a follow-up to the popular “Shiva Baby.”

These movies, along with many others, are available to watch on various streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and YouTube. Whether you’re interested in historical dramas, paranormal comedies, or teen satires, there are plenty of options to choose from this week. So, grab some popcorn and enjoy these new releases from the comfort of your own home.

Sources:

– IMDb