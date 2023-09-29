New Movies and Series on Netflix UK This Week

This week, Netflix UK added over 30 new titles for viewers to enjoy. One standout addition is the action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” directed Taylor Sheridan and starring Angelina Jolie. The film follows a smokejumper haunted her past who must protect a traumatized boy from assassins during lightning storms, wildfires, and rough terrain. While the movie may have some cliches, it provides popcorn entertainment with subversive elements.

For those in the mood for romance, “Love is in the Air” offers a new romantic comedy. The story revolves around a fiercely independent pilot fighting to save her family business and falling for the man sent corporate to shut it down.

Netflix UK also released a limited series titled “Who Killed Jill Dando?” This documentary series delves into the murder of UK television presenter Jill Dando, exploring the details of the case and featuring testimony from family, friends, journalists, investigators, and lawyers.

Additionally, there are several other movies and series added to Netflix UK this week, including “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Castlevania: Nocturne,” and “Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.”

In terms of popularity, the most-watched movies on Netflix UK this week include “Love at First Sight,” “Accused,” and “Evil Dead Rise.” As for series, “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” “Sex Education,” and “Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” are among the top choices.

With so many new additions and popular titles available, there’s sure to be something for everyone’s viewing pleasure on Netflix UK this week.

