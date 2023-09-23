Ileana D’Cruz Shares Cute Glimpse of Her Son

Ileana D’Cruz, the popular actress, recently shared an adorable glimpse of her one-month-old son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, on her Instagram stories. The picture shows the tiny legs of her son covered in socks, accompanied a face-holding back tears emoji. Fans have been delighted to catch a sneak peek at the newest addition to Ileana’s family.

Earlier this year, Ileana made headlines after tying the knot with Michael Dolan, and in August, the couple welcomed their first child. Ileana had previously been in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, but they reportedly parted ways in 2019. Ileana has chosen to keep her personal life private, with little information known about her husband, Michael.

Throughout her pregnancy, Ileana shared her joy and excitement on social media. She expressed gratitude for the blessing of being pregnant and the beauty of feeling a life growing inside her. On August 1st, she announced the birth of her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, and shared an adorable picture of him with a heartfelt message.

In terms of her professional life, Ileana was last seen in a music video titled “Sab Gazab” and her latest film was “The Big Bull” alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Currently, she has two upcoming films in the pipeline, “Unfair & Lovely” and “Lovers,” where she will be sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

Fans of Ileana D’Cruz are eagerly awaiting more updates about her personal life and her future projects. With her recent post featuring her newborn son, it’s clear that Ileana is enjoying motherhood and balancing her career in the entertainment industry.

