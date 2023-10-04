FIU Panthers vs New Mexico State Aggies: Conference USA Battle

The FIU Panthers (3-2) will be taking on the New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) in a Conference USA battle on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Both teams are coming off a loss in their previous games, which adds even more motivation to this matchup.

In their last game, the New Mexico State Aggies suffered a hard-fought 20-17 loss against Hawaii. While no individual player stood out, Star Thomas and Monte Watkins managed to score for the team. Meanwhile, the FIU Panthers faced a crushing defeat against Liberty, falling 38-6. The Panthers struggled offensively, only managing 64 rushing yards compared to Liberty’s 364.

With this loss, New Mexico State’s record dropped to 2-3, while FIU’s record fell to 3-2. Furthermore, both teams failed to cover the spread in their previous games. According to experts, New Mexico State is favored to win this matchup six points. However, it may be worth considering a bet on FIU, as they have covered the spread as underdogs in their last three games.

In their previous matchup in October of the previous year, FIU emerged victorious with a 21-7 win over New Mexico State. Now, the question arises whether New Mexico State can avenge their loss or if history will repeat itself. This game will undoubtedly be a thrilling encounter.

According to the latest college football odds, New Mexico State is a six-point favorite over FIU, with an over/under set at 51 points. If you’re interested in college football picks for this game and others, you can consult SportsLine’s advanced computer model for expert predictions.

Series History:

FIU holds the advantage in the series history, having won the previous game played between these two teams on October 1, 2022, with a score of 21-7.

