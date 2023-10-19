Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Online Streaming’s Impact on Local TV News Access

Lawmakers are raising concerns about the potential limitations on access to local TV news caused the rise of online streaming. As the TV industry has transitioned into the digital economy, with video becoming a major source of revenue, access to content has become a pressing issue. In response, lawmakers are urging the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to consider regulating existing broadcasting rules to safeguard the future of local news.

The advent of multi-channel cable TV in the 80s offered viewers access to news and shows from around the world, but it also posed a risk of national-level content overpowering local content. In order to protect the economic viability of local broadcasters, regulators required cable companies to obtain permission from local broadcasters before re-transmitting their signals. This process allowed local stations to collect fees and remain financially sustainable, as emphasized the National Association of Broadcasters.

However, streaming services have introduced a new challenge to the distribution of local content. While the FCC initiated efforts to modernize regulations to include digital distributors in 2014, this was before the streaming revolution truly took off. Lawmakers now worry that the explosion of new streaming technologies could undermine the regulatory system that has enabled a thriving locally-focused broadcast system.

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján from New Mexico, along with other congressional representatives, has sent a letter to the FCC urging them to develop a record and recommendations to protect the regulatory system. Luján’s office highlights that the number of households with cable or satellite TV subscriptions has decreased significantly compared to 2014. This decline in traditional TV subscriptions raises concerns about the accessibility of local TV news for many families.

In conclusion, the rise of online streaming presents both opportunities and challenges for the TV industry. As lawmakers call for regulatory considerations, it remains to be seen how access to local news will be preserved in the digital age.

Definitions:

– FCC: Federal Communication Commission, an independent agency of the U.S. government that regulates interstate communications.

– Streaming services: Platforms that allow users to watch videos or listen to audio content in real-time over the internet.

– Multi-channel cable TV: Cable television service that offers subscribers access to multiple channels broadcasting various content.

– Local content: News and shows focused on a specific community.

– National-level content: News and shows with a nationwide focus.

– Regulatory system: Set of rules and regulations put in place authorities to govern various industries and activities.

Sources:

– KRQE News 13, New Mexico: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/lawmakers-worried-online-streaming-could-limit-access-to-local-tv-news/