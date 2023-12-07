Meta Sued for Enabling Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation

New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, along with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing them of facilitating human trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse materials. The complaint states that these platforms have become “breeding grounds” for predators targeting children for grooming, solicitation, and trafficking.

This legal action comes after a series of investigations conducted The Wall Street Journal, which exposed the presence of pedophiles on Meta’s platforms. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has also taken an interest in the matter, demanding more transparency from the company. In October, Meta was sued 33 states who alleged that it intentionally targeted children with addictive features.

In response, Meta announced that it would review its existing child safety policies and enforcement systems. However, the New Mexico attorney general’s office, in its investigation, found evidence that Meta’s platforms not only serve sexually explicit material to underage users but also lead them to unmoderated Facebook groups that facilitate commercial sex and enable the distribution of child pornography.

Attorney General Torrez stated in a news release, “Mr. Zuckerberg and other Meta executives are aware of the serious harm their products can pose to young users, and yet they have failed to make sufficient changes to their platforms that would prevent the sexual exploitation of children.”

The lawsuit shares a case study where the attorney general’s office created a Facebook account posing as a 13-year-old girl. Despite using an adult birthday topass platform restrictions, the account received targeted ads toward teenagers. This suggests that Meta’s algorithm recognizes the user’s actual age for advertising purposes but fails to prioritize their safety.

Moreover, the fake account was added to a Facebook Messenger group dedicated to exchanging child sexual abuse materials, which Meta failed to take down despite the account reporting it.

Meta’s spokesperson has claimed that the company has recently introduced proactive measures to detect and remove accounts and groups violating its child safety policies. They emphasized their commitment to combating child exploitation with the help of technology, child safety experts, law enforcement, and other companies.

Meta is not the only platform struggling with child exploitation. Other platforms, like Discord and X, have also been identified investigations as hosting child exploitation content. These revelations have prompted calls for increased accountability and decisive action from tech CEOs, including Zuckerberg himself, who is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about online child sexual exploitation.