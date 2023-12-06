New Mexico Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Meta and Mark Zuckerberg for Failure to Protect Children Online

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has taken legal action against Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as its CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The lawsuit alleges that Meta failed to adequately protect children from “sexual abuse, solicitation, and human trafficking” on its platforms. The Attorney General’s office conducted an undercover investigation, using decoy accounts posing as children aged 14 and younger, and uncovered troubling evidence of Meta’s negligence.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Meta’s platforms proactively served and directed underage users towards sexually explicit content, regardless of the child’s lack of interest in such material. Additionally, the investigation revealed that Meta enabled adults to contact and pressure children into sharing explicit pictures of themselves or participating in pornographic videos. The company also allegedly recommended that children join unmoderated Facebook groups dedicated to facilitating commercial sex and allowed the sharing and selling of a significant volume of child pornography on Facebook and Instagram.

The lawsuit does not hold solely the company responsible, but also points fingers at Meta’s top executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, claiming that they were aware of the harm their platforms caused to children.

Attorney General Torrez emphasized the importance of child safety, stating, “Our investigation into Meta’s social media platforms demonstrates that they are not safe spaces for children but rather prime locations for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sex.” He further expressed his commitment to holding companies and their executives accountable for prioritizing profits over the safety of children.

The Attorney General’s office also revealed staggering statistics in their news release, noting that “certain child exploitative content is over ten times more prevalent on Facebook and Instagram than it is on Pornhub and OnlyFans.” This finding highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures and stricter regulations on social media platforms.

As of now, Meta has yet to issue a direct response to the allegations made the Attorney General. The outcome of the lawsuit could have far-reaching implications, not only for Meta but for the broader social media industry, as it focuses attention on the critical responsibility of platforms to protect vulnerable users, especially children, from online exploitation and harm.