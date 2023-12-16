New Marijuana Bill Sparks Debate on Decriminalization in Wisconsin

In a new bipartisan effort, lawmakers in Wisconsin have introduced a bill aimed at decriminalizing smaller amounts of marijuana in the state. The proposed legislation seeks to lower the punishment for possession and address inconsistencies in fine amounts across different regions. While supporters see it as a middle ground solution, critics argue that the bill falls short and perpetuates the criminalization of marijuana.

The current penalty for possessing up to 14 grams of marijuana is a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $1,000 and potential jail time. The proposed bill aims to reduce the fine to a range of $100 to $250. Additionally, it eliminates the possibility of individuals with previous offenses of possessing less than 28 grams from being charged as repeat offenders.

However, opponents of the bill, including Green Bay Alderperson Bill Galvin, believe that the proposed legislation is regressive and contradicts the progress made in recent years. Notably, Green Bay and other municipalities have already taken steps to lower possession fines to $61 for amounts below an ounce. The new bill would effectively raise the minimum fine in these areas.

Despite the mixed opinions, proponents of decriminalization argue that this bill is a necessary step towards broader reforms, such as the legalization and regulation of marijuana similar to alcohol. They highlight that local officials should have the authority to make decisions regarding marijuana until the state as a whole advances its stance on the issue.

It remains to be seen whether this new bipartisan effort will gain traction in the legislature or face a similar fate to the previous unsuccessful decriminalization attempt two years ago. However, as the debate continues, it is evident that marijuana policy in Wisconsin is an ongoing topic of interest and contention.