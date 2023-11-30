New Nursing Credentials and Skills: Enhancing Your Profile and Career

LinkedIn, the leading professional networking platform, has announced the addition of over 65 nursing Credentials and 35 new skills based on specialty to help nurses improve their profiles and advance their careers. The company recognizes that skills play a crucial role in the hiring process, with more than 50% of employers relying on skills when searching for candidates.

To make the most of this new feature, nurses are encouraged to highlight their top skills in the “About” section of their profile. For instance, an Emergency Room Nurse could list a combination of hard and soft skills like Critical and Intensive Care, IV Therapy, Collaboration, and Patient Advocacy. This strategic placement allows potential employers to quickly identify the nurse’s expertise and suitability for specific nursing roles.

Moreover, nurses have the opportunity to tag their nursing specialty as a skill, enabling them to leverage their unique career experiences during job searches. By highlighting their specialty, nurses can stand out from the competition and increase their chances of finding the perfect role that aligns with their expertise and interests.

According to LinkedIn, networking is also key to career growth in the nursing profession. Joining relevant professional groups, such as RN Network – Nursing Community or Registered Nurse Network, provides nurses with a platform to connect with like-minded individuals and expand their professional network. Additionally, following healthcare experts and influencers, such as Nurse Executive Rebecca Love or subscribing to industry newsletters like Path to Recovery Beth Kutscher, can offer valuable insights and inspiration.

By improving their profiles with the latest nursing Credentials and Skills, nurses can enhance their visibility to employers and increase their chances of finding the right opportunities. LinkedIn continues to support professionals in their career journeys, and this new feature is another valuable tool for nurses to navigate the competitive job market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can nurses add their nursing Credentials and Skills to their LinkedIn profile?

To add nursing Credentials and Skills, nurses can navigate to the “About” section of their LinkedIn profile and list their top skills based on their nursing role or specialty. They can also tag their specialty as a skill to further highlight their unique expertise.

2. How can nurses expand their professional network on LinkedIn?

Nurses can expand their professional network on LinkedIn joining relevant nursing communities or groups, such as RN Network – Nursing Community or Registered Nurse Network. They can also follow healthcare experts and influencers, like Nurse Executive Rebecca Love, for valuable insights and advice.

3. How can LinkedIn’s new nursing Credentials and Skills feature benefit nurses in their job search?

The new nursing Credentials and Skills feature allows nurses to showcase their expertise and specialization to potential employers. By highlighting their skills and specialty, nurses can increase their visibility and increase their chances of finding suitable career opportunities.

4. Are there any additional resources on LinkedIn for nurses?

Yes, LinkedIn offers industry newsletters like “Path to Recovery” Beth Kutscher, Editor at Large at LinkedIn News, and “The Consult” the Dean of Stanford Medicine. These newsletters provide valuable information, industry trends, and insights for nurses to stay updated in their field.