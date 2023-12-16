Title: Significant Changes Coming to New York State in 2024

Summary:

The new year brings forth a wave of legislative changes in New York State. As 2023 comes to a close, it is essential to stay informed about the new laws that will take effect in 2024. While New York State has seen a high number of bills passed this year, with 682 successfully becoming law, 46 were vetoed Governor Kathy Hochul, and 63 are awaiting the governor’s signature. Among the most notable changes are updates to the minimum age for operating an ATV, requirements for colleges to address hate crimes, and free access to menstrual products in non-public schools. Additionally, the New York State minimum wage will increase, differing across regions.

Changes in ATV Regulation:

Under the new legislation (Bill A150), the minimum age for operating an ATV will be raised from 10 to 14. This law aims to enhance safety standards and reduce the risk of accidents involving younger individuals.

Addressing Hate Crimes:

Colleges and universities throughout New York State will face new obligations to combat hate crimes on their campuses. Bill A3694A requires campuses to publish campus crime statistics and explain their prevention strategies to students. This legislation aims to create safer environments and promote inclusivity within higher education institutions.

Ensuring Lifeguard Supervision:

Bill A05821 states that 15-year-olds can serve as lifeguards in pools, beaches, and children’s camps when under direct supervision. This law recognizes the potential for responsible young individuals to contribute to the safety of others in these settings.

Access to Menstrual Products:

In a move towards affordability and inclusivity, New York State now mandates that non-public schools provide menstrual products free of charge. This law (Bill S5913A) ensures that students have access to essential hygiene products without additional financial burden.

Minimum Wage Changes:

As part of the New York State budget for 2024, the minimum wage will rise once again. In New York City, Long Island County, and Westchester County, the minimum wage will increase to $16.00 per hour, while the rest of the state will see an increase to $15.00 per hour starting January 1st.

The changes coming to New York State in 2024 reflect the government’s commitment to safety, equality, and economic progress. Stay informed, as these laws will soon come into effect, impacting various aspects of life in the state.