New Laws Bring Changes to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware in 2024

In the new year, several laws have taken effect in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, bringing changes that could impact the daily lives of residents. Here’s an overview of the key legislation:

Pennsylvania:

Preferred Organic Program Trademark: A new bill aims to help farmers in Pennsylvania creating the PA Preferred Organic brand. This will allow consumers to easily identify products that meet high organic standards in local grocery stores.

Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force: To address the increasing need for flood insurance, the state has established a task force to provide recommendations on potential programs that offer premium discounts and urge local governments to support flood mitigation efforts. This initiative is expected to benefit homeowners across Pennsylvania.

Enforcement of Failure to Stop for School Bus: This bill aims to improve road safety extending and revamping the school bus stop arm automated enforcement program. The goal is to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of students.

Military Personnel – Residency Status for Students: Pennsylvania has introduced a bill granting limited residency status to military personnel stationed at local outposts. This will facilitate their access to education and other benefits.

Dog Law – Omnibus Amendments: Changes to the state dog law have been made, covering various aspects such as licensing, kennel rules, and penalties for violators. These amendments aim to enhance the welfare and protection of dogs in Pennsylvania.

New Jersey:

Raising the Minimum Wage: New Jersey has increased its statewide minimum wage $1 to $15.13 per hour for most employees, a move aimed at improving the standard of living for workers.

Birth Control Coverage: In an effort to make birth control more accessible, New Jersey has passed a bill allowing its availability over the counter at participating pharmacies. This change is expected to provide greater convenience and affordability for individuals seeking contraception.

Delaware:

Minimum Wage Increase: Delaware has implemented a minimum wage increase to $13.25 per hour. This change is aimed at improving the financial stability of workers and ensuring a fair living wage.

New HSCA Rate: Businesses subject to the Hazardous Substance Cleanup Act (HSCA) in Delaware will benefit from a decreased rate from 0.8389% to 0.675%. This reduction aims to alleviate the financial burden on these businesses while still maintaining environmental protection efforts.

State Unemployment Insurance (SUI) Tax Relief: Delaware has extended temporary relief to employers who pay unemployment tax assessments, providing them with tax relief for calendar year 2024. This measure aims to support businesses during these challenging economic times.

As the new laws take effect, it is important for residents of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware to stay informed about the changes and understand how they may impact their daily lives. These legislative measures aim to improve various aspects of society, ranging from agriculture and road safety to workers’ rights and environmental protection.