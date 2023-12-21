Michigan’s New Laws for 2024

Michigan is gearing up for the new year, and with it comes a fresh set of laws that will go into effect in 2024. From minimum wage increases to gun control measures, here’s what you need to know:

1. Minimum Wage Increase:

Starting on January 1, the state’s minimum wage will rise from $10.10 to $10.33 per hour. This increase is part of Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, which establishes an annual schedule of wage hikes. Tipped workers will also see an increase in their minimum wage, from $3.84 to $3.93 per hour.

2. Gun Control Measures:

In response to recent tragic events, lawmakers in Lansing have passed a package of gun laws aimed at reducing gun violence. These measures include safe storage requirements for gun owners, mandatory background checks for all firearm purchases, and the establishment of “red flag” extreme risk protection orders for individuals with mental health issues or history of threats.

3. Prevailing Wage Act Restoration:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill restoring Michigan’s prevailing wage act, which requires contractors hired for state projects to pay union-level wages. This ensures that Michigan-hired contractors will be required to pay their employees fair wages.

4. Repeal of “Right-to-Work” Law:

Michigan is set to repeal its “right-to-work” law in February. This law, passed over a decade ago, allowed employees in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying union dues and fees. Its repeal is seen as a victory for organized labor and aims to protect workers’ rights.

5. Expansion of Elliot-Larsen Act:

Starting in March, the Elliot-Larsen Act will be expanded to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity/expression. This act ensures that members of the LGBTQ+ community have equal rights in employment, housing, education, and access to accommodations.

6. Pre-registration for Teen Voters:

Michigan Democrats have passed a new law that allows 16-year-old high school students to pre-register to vote. This aims to engage young voters and prepare them for active participation in the democratic process.

7. Repeal of Third-Grade Reading Law:

Governor Whitmer has signed a bill repealing the state’s third-grade reading law, which held students back if they were struggling with reading and writing. Starting next year, students will not be held back based on their scores but instead, parents will receive information about intervention options.

8. Bold Clean Energy Plan:

Michigan has adopted a comprehensive clean energy plan that aims to have the state running on 100% clean energy 2040. This ambitious plan includes boosting clean energy production through government-led initiatives and empowering the Michigan Public Service Commission to plan large-scale solar power projects.

As 2024 approaches, Michigan residents can expect these new laws to shape various aspects of their lives, from their wages and workplace rights to gun safety measures and environmental sustainability.