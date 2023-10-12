New K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2023

In November 2023, Netflix will be releasing several new K-dramas that are sure to capture the attention of fans. One of the highly anticipated dramas is “Daily Dose of Sunshine”, a medical drama starring popular actress Park Bo Young. This drama follows the story of nurse Jung Da Eun and the various incidents that occur in a psychiatric ward. Based on the real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, this healing drama is expected to captivate viewers with its compelling storyline.

Another exciting release is “Moon in the Day”, a fantasy, romance, and thriller drama. The series revolves around chaebol heiress Do Do Hee and the powerful demon Jung Koo Won, who loses his powers and ends up living with Do Do Hee. As they work together to recover his powers, a blossoming romance unfolds. With an intriguing plot and a talented cast, “Moon in the Day” promises to be an entertaining watch.

For fans of rom-coms, “My Demon” is a must-watch. Starring Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang, this comedy romance tells the story of a chaebol heiress and a demon who lose their powers and end up living together. As they navigate their new circumstances, their journey is filled with humor and romance. “My Demon” is bound to bring laughter and heartwarming moments to viewers.

Additionally, the returning drama “Castaway Diva” is sure to captivate audiences. This comedy, music, and romance series follows Mok Ha, a girl who dreams of becoming a singer. After going missing and surviving on a deserted island for 15 years, she is rescued and must adjust to modern society. With a unique premise and a talented cast, “Castaway Diva” promises to be a heartwarming and inspiring drama.

Whether you’re a fan of medical dramas, fantasy romance, comedies, or inspiring stories, Netflix’s lineup of K-dramas in November 2023 offers something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these exciting new releases!

