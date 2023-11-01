New Original K-dramas to Excite K-drama Fans on Netflix in December 2023

Netflix is all set to bring some exciting new original K-dramas to its streaming platform in December 2023. K-drama fans will be thrilled to know that their favorite series, Sweet Home, is making a comeback with its highly anticipated second season. Meanwhile, a brand new period drama, Gyeongseong Creature, is also set to premiere. Let’s take a closer look at these new releases and what fans can expect!

Sweet Home (Season 2) N

The long wait is finally over for fans of Sweet Home. While a mysterious virus continues to turn people into monsters, Cha Hyun Soo (played Song Kang) finds himself confined to experimentation. As the virus spreads beyond the borders of South Korea, Cha Hyun Soo might be the last hope for humanity. Get ready for the horror and drama to unfold on December 1st, 2023.

[Embed: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ivl8S2xwx1g&feature=oembed]

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) N

Set against the backdrop of the Japanese occupation of Korea in the 1940s, Gyeongseong Creature is a period drama filled with action, history, and horror. Jang Tae Sang (played Park Seo Joon) and Yun Chae Ok (played Han So Hee) find themselves entangled in a series of mysterious missing persons cases. As they dig deeper, they uncover a terrible secret that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The first season premieres on December 22nd, 2023.

These new K-dramas on Netflix offer a thrilling and diverse range of genres for fans to enjoy. From horror to action, romance to comedy, there’s something for everyone. Make sure to mark your calendars for these exciting releases and get ready for a binge-watching session this December!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When does Sweet Home Season 2 premiere on Netflix?

A: Sweet Home Season 2 will be available on Netflix starting from December 1st, 2023.

Q: What is the genre of Gyeongseong Creature?

A: Gyeongseong Creature falls under the genres of action, historical, and horror.

Q: Who are the main cast members of Sweet Home Season 2?

A: The main cast includes Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Park Gyu Young, and Go Min Si.

Q: Is Gyeongseong Creature getting a second season?

A: Yes, a second season of Gyeongseong Creature has already been confirmed and is expected to arrive in 2024.

Q: What is the release date of Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix?

A: Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from December 22nd, 2023.