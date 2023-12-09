Netflix Thriller “Leave the World Behind” Starring Julia Roberts Premieres

The highly anticipated Netflix film “Leave the World Behind,” starring Julia Roberts, made its debut on Friday. The thriller, based on the National Book Award-nominated novel Rumaan Alam, takes audiences on a suspenseful journey filled with cyberattacks and the collapse of society.

Directed award-winning filmmaker Sam Esmail, known for his work on “Mr. Robot,” the film follows the story of Amanda, played Julia Roberts, and her husband Clay, portrayed Ethan Hawke. The couple, along with their children Archie and Rose, rent a luxurious home for a weekend getaway. However, their peaceful vacation takes a terrifying turn when two strangers seek refuge from a growing cyberattack.

Filming took place in various locations, including Riverhead in April 2022. While Roberts wasn’t seen on set in Wading River, her co-star Ethan Hawke was reportedly present during filming. Additionally, the production utilized a stunning North Shore home in Old Westbury as the main set location. The Open Corner House, known for capturing sunlight, beautifully sets the stage for the majority of the film.

“Leave the World Behind” is a gripping exploration of parenthood, race, and class, as two families are forced together in a weekend gone awry. Denzel Washington was initially set to star alongside Roberts, but the role eventually went to Ali. The film was produced Roberts’ Red Om Films, as well as Esmail Corp and Higher Ground Productions.

The novel Rumaan Alam, upon which the film is based, received critical acclaim upon its release. As a finalist for the National Book Awards, Alam’s work captured the attention of readers and the literary community alike.

The production of “Leave the World Behind” brought economic benefits to Riverhead, as the town provided filming locations and assistance. The Riverhead Town Police played a role in road closures, traffic control, and escorts for the production, and the town received $75,000 in compensation.

With its star-studded cast and thrilling storyline, “Leave the World Behind” is set to captivate audiences on Netflix. The film’s exploration of human relationships and the challenges they face in times of crisis is certain to resonate with viewers worldwide.