Exploring a Variety of Delicious Breakfast Sandwiches in New Jersey

When it comes to breakfast sandwiches in New Jersey, Taylor ham/pork roll egg and cheese on a roll is a clear favorite. However, there is a whole world of breakfast sandwich options waiting to be explored. From bagels to traditional delis, New Jersey offers a wide range of delicious breakfast sandwiches that will satisfy any craving.

One spot to check out is Walnut Street Bagels & Co. Located in Montclair, this bagel shop has gained popularity for its creative cream cheese flavors like spicy scallion and caramelized onion. They also offer unique breakfast sandwiches like the Eggs Milanese, which features fried eggs, mozzarella, caramelized onions, Italian long hot peppers, arugula, and chipotle mayo. The combination of spice, sweetness, and bitterness makes this sandwich a true flavor explosion.

If you’re looking for a healthier option, head to Bagel House in West Deptford. While they have various mouth-watering options, their turkey bacon and egg sandwich with tomato and avocado is a hidden gem. Although turkey bacon often gets overlooked, this sandwich proves that it deserves some love. With the perfect combination of freshness from the tomato and creaminess from the avocado, this sandwich is both satisfying and nutritious.

For a taste of farm-to-table goodness, Beach Plum Farm in West Cape May is a must-visit. This beautiful breakfast spot offers a farm sandwich with bacon that showcases the farm’s own fresh produce and meats. The mouthwatering combination of crispy bacon and fresh ingredients is truly a treat for the taste buds.

If you’re in Marlton, make sure to stop Dad’s Deli. While their steak and egg sandwich may not be the top choice, their pork roll, egg, and cheese on a roll is a winner. Despite being hidden behind a Rita’s Italian Ice, Dad’s Deli serves up a hefty and hearty breakfast sandwich that will leave you feeling satisfied.

These are just a few examples of the delicious breakfast sandwiches that New Jersey has to offer. Whether you prefer bagels, delis, or farm-to-table experiences, there is something for everyone. So why settle for the same old breakfast sandwich when you can explore and indulge in these flavorful options? Expand your horizons and start your day off right with a unique and delicious breakfast sandwich in New Jersey.