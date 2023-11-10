New Jersey Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Child Pornography Possession and Sexual Contact with Minors

In a recent incident that has shocked the community, a teacher’s aide from New Jersey has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and endangering a child through sexual contact. The accused, 47-year-old Ryan Johnson, allegedly shared sexually explicit images with two minors using the social media platform Snapchat.

Snapchat, a popular app known for its disappearing messages, was allegedly used Johnson to share explicit images with the victims in July and August of 2023. Additionally, he is accused of viewing an image depicting child pornography through the same app.

During the 2022-2023 school year, Johnson was employed as a teacher’s aide at Cumberland Regional High School, where both victims were students at the time. It is important to note that Johnson was not working at the high school when the crimes allegedly occurred.

Aside from his tenure at Cumberland Regional High School, Johnson briefly worked at Bridgeton High School during the fall of 2023. He had previously been employed at Hopewell Crest Elementary School from September 2019 to June 2022.

The authorities are actively investigating the allegations against Johnson and urge anyone with information about the suspect or his conduct to contact Detective Wegfahrt of the New Jersey State Police at 856-451-0100 or provide tips to CCPO.TIPS. It is crucial to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and ongoing efforts to protect children from exploitation. Schools and communities must collaborate to create a safe environment and promote awareness about the potential dangers lurking behind digital platforms. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the well-being of our children, and any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate authorities.

