Advocates Push for Ban on Pet Store Sales in New Jersey

Animal advocates in New Jersey are urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would prohibit the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores across the state. The proposed legislation aims to put an end to the “irresponsible and inhumane” sale of animals and promote adoption from shelters and rescue organizations. Supporters of the bill argue that current laws have failed to effectively regulate pet stores, allowing for the sale of animals from irresponsible breeders.

Former state Senator Ray Lesniak, who co-sponsored a similar bill in 2017 that was vetoed then-Governor Chris Christie, appeared at a hearing to testify in favor of the new legislation. Lesniak emphasized the urgent need for action, stating that New Jersey risks becoming a destination for unregulated pet sales if the bill is not passed.

Under the proposed law, pet stores would still be permitted to sell other animals such as snakes or lizards, as well as pet supplies. However, they would not be allowed to obtain cats, dogs, or rabbits from breeders. Violations of the ban would result in a $500 fine for each offense.

Opponents of the bill, including pet store owners, argue that the new restrictions would be burdensome and could lead to the closure of their businesses. They claim that consumers should have the choice to adopt from shelters or purchase specific breeds from pet stores, which often provide greater consumer protections.

The bill was presented to the state Senate Economic Growth committee but did not receive a vote. It remains uncertain whether it will be scheduled for a vote before the end of the legislative session in January.

In addition to the pet store sales ban, another bill introduced Senator Brian Stack to mandate licensing for pet groomers also drew attention at the hearing. Pet groomers expressed concerns about the requirements, stating that they may hinder entry into the profession and burden business owners with excessive costs.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether New Jersey will join other states in implementing stricter regulations to protect the welfare of animals and ensure responsible pet ownership.