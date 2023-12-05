Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Crash After Drunk Driving Snapchat Video

In a tragic incident that occurred during Memorial Day Weekend in 2022, a New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to taking a Snapchat video while driving under the influence of alcohol. The video was recorded at a staggering speed of 156 mph on I-87 before the driver, Vasu Laroiya, crashed into 22-year-old Katryn “Katie” Fisher, a college student at the University at Albany. Tragically, Fisher lost her life in the accident.

Laroiya, a 24-year-old Rutgers graduate, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide as part of a deal with prosecutors. The plea agreement carries a potential prison sentence of eight to 25 years. It was also revealed that Laroiya had a previous alcohol-related conviction.

The incident has left Fisher’s family devastated. Described as a responsible and safety-conscious young woman with a promising future ahead of her, Fisher was planning to pursue a career in teaching. Her family remembers her as a source of joy and laughter who touched the lives of those around her.

Fisher’s father, Shawn Fisher, expressed his grief and determination to seek justice in a heartfelt Facebook post. He emphasized the need for raising awareness and changing laws to ensure that crimes like these are properly prosecuted and that innocent victims do not have to suffer.

Laroiya’s sentencing is scheduled for January 26, during which his fate will be determined. His attorney has stated that Laroiya recognizes the gravity of his actions and has chosen to take responsibility for them.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of drunk driving and the importance of making responsible choices behind the wheel. Fisher’s untimely death underscores the fragility of life and the necessity of valuing and cherishing every moment.