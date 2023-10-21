New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders: NHL Regular Season Matchup

The New Jersey Devils will be facing off against the New York Islanders in an NHL regular season game at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Friday, October 20, 2023. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the NHL Network and MSG.

Viewers can watch the match through a free trial of Fubo TV, which offers live streaming services. The channel can be found on various platforms, such as Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, and Sling.

In a recent NHL game, the New York Islanders secured a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the second period, with Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri providing the assists. Ilya Sorokin recorded his first shutout of the season with 14 saves.

The Islanders captain, Anders Lee, praised the team’s performance in the offensive zone, highlighting the effectiveness of their forecheck. The Coyotes struggled to establish an offensive presence, only managing seven shots on goal throughout the first two periods.

The upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils presents an opportunity for the Islanders to build upon their recent success. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes will be visiting the St. Louis Blues on Thursday before returning for their home opener against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

The Islanders’ consecutive victories at the start of the season mark the first time since 2014-15 that they have won their first two games. Their impressive performances have showcased the potential for further success as the season progresses.

As fans anticipate the highly anticipated matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders, both teams will be vying for the win and seeking to establish an early position of strength in the competitive NHL regular season.

Source: The Associated Press

