New Jersey Mourns Loss of Homegrown Celebrities

New Jersey bid farewell to several notable figures in 2023. Although they may be gone, their impact on the entertainment industry and our state will be remembered for years to come. Let’s take a look at some of the beloved celebrities who were born in New Jersey, made it their home, or proudly represented the state in their work.

Andre Braugher, known for his roles in TV shows like “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” spent more than two decades living in South Orange with his wife and three sons. The Essex County town provided a beautiful backdrop for raising their family.

Suzanne Shepherd, a talented actress born in Elizabeth, left her mark on two iconic Mob projects: “Goodfellas” and “The Sopranos.” She passed away peacefully at home in New York City, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances.

George ‘Funky’ Brown, the drummer and songwriter of Kool & the Gang, hailed from Jersey City. He co-wrote the group’s hit song “Celebration” and other iconic tunes that continue to bring joy to audiences worldwide.

Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning star of “This Is Us,” grew up in Paterson and attended Ramapo College. Despite battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, he shared inspiring words with the Class of 2017, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and love.

Tony Bennett, although born in Queens, lived in Englewood, New Jersey for many years. The legendary singer cherished his time in the Garden State and even praised it during his induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Carol Higgins Clark, daughter of acclaimed author Mary Higgins Clark, grew up in Washington Township and became a successful mystery writer herself. She attributed her storytelling skills to being from New Jersey.

Wayne Shorter, a jazz icon and Grammy winner, had deep roots in Newark. Growing up in the Ironbound section, he reminisced about biking through the marshes where Newark Airport now stands, nurturing his imagination and love for music.

These individuals may be gone, but their contributions will forever be embedded in the fabric of New Jersey’s cultural landscape. Their accomplishments serve as a reminder of the talent and creativity that thrives within the state.