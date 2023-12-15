Instagram Aims to Combat Spam with New Filtering Tools

In its ongoing efforts to create a safe and engaging platform, Instagram has announced plans to crack down on spam through the introduction of new filtering features. These tools, outlined in a recent blog post, are designed to clean up users’ feeds and protect their accounts.

One of the main objectives of these features is to give creators more control over their account’s safety. Instagram aims to empower users to easily and proactively shield their accounts from unwanted interactions. By utilizing advancements in detection technology, the platform can effectively identify and categorize potential spam activity, allowing users to moderate fake followers in bulk. This feature conveniently presents suspected spam or bot requests in a separate inbox, where users have the option to accept or delete accounts with a single click. Additionally, Instagram enables users to review and remove existing followers flagged as potential bots without notifying them.

The new filtering tools also extend to spammy tags. Users now have the ability to review and delete these tags in bulk, ensuring the cleanliness of their posts. For those who prefer not to view an abundance of spammy tags, Instagram automatically deletes tag requests that receive no action within a 30-day period.

Furthermore, Instagram is experimenting with hiding views on users’ stories that may originate from spam accounts. By reducing the direct interaction potential of unwanted users, the platform aims to create a more authentic and engaging experience for its community.

These new features are expected to be rolled out in the following weeks, further reinforcing Instagram’s commitment to combating spam and maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for its users.