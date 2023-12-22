Panama City Prepares for New Retail Center Opening

The City of Panama City is excited to announce the upcoming opening of a new retail center on Hwy 231, near 390. The much-anticipated plaza, called Panama City Centre, will feature a Publix supermarket as its anchor store. Although the exact opening date has yet to be confirmed, Publix has indicated on its license application that it expects to open in late January.

In addition to Publix, several other businesses have submitted development order applications for the new shopping center. These include McDonald’s, Circle K, Publix Liquors, and Great Clips. This diverse range of establishments will provide residents of Panama City with a convenient location to fulfill all their shopping and services needs.

To accommodate the increased traffic that the new plaza will bring, a new traffic light at the intersection of Hwy 231 and the newly constructed Lindsey Crossing was activated on Thursday. This traffic light will help ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and enhance safety in the area.

The opening of Panama City Centre is anticipated to inject new energy into the local economy, creating job opportunities and attracting more customers to the area. The addition of Publix, a well-respected and popular supermarket chain, will not only offer residents a wider product selection but also further solidify Panama City’s reputation as a thriving retail hub.

As preparations for the grand opening of Panama City Centre are underway, excitement in the community continues to grow. Residents eagerly anticipate the arrival of their new shopping destination and the convenience it will bring to their everyday lives.