New Indian Movies and Series on Netflix in September 2023

Netflix had an exciting month for Indian Originals in September 2023, with the release of new movies and series. One of the highlights was the Hindi movie “Jaane Jaan” (also known as “Suspect X”), which quickly rose to the top of the streamer’s Top 10 Non-English Films list upon its release. In addition, there were several South Indian action movies and a Hindi series that made it a thrilling month for Indian cinema buffs.

One of the new additions in September was the Hindi movie “Friday Night Plan,” directed Vatsal Neelakantan. The film revolves around two teenage brothers who are left home alone on a Friday night. When the most popular girl in school invites them to a party and asks for a long drive, they find themselves in a dilemma. The movie is a generic but harmless teen comedy.

Another film added to Netflix was “Ramabanam,” a Telugu action movie directed Sriwass. The story follows gangster Vicky, who reunites with his family and plans to marry while keeping his profession a secret. When his brother is framed for a crime, Vicky uses his skills to clear his brother’s name.

“Bhola Shankar” is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film “Vedalam” and was added to Netflix in multiple languages. The Telugu version of the movie features Chiranjeevi in the lead role of Shankar, a cab driver who gets tangled in a scheme to expose an arms trafficking syndicate when he moves to Kolkata with his sister.

For the younger audience, there is “Chhota Bheem Adventure of Persia,” an animated movie in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie follows the adventures of the pint-sized superhero Bheem and his friends as they try to save the subjects of a mystical kingdom from their tyrannical ruler.

One of the most anticipated releases was “Jaane Jaan” (also known as “Suspect X”), a Hindi thriller based on Keigo Higashino’s Japanese mystery novel, “The Devotion of Suspect X.” The movie tells the story of a single mother whose life takes a turn when someone from her past reappears. A clever Mumbai police officer arrives in town, and the mother falls under suspicion. The movie received critical acclaim for its performances and intriguing mystery.

In addition to the movies, there was also a Hindi series called “Choona,” which falls under the genres of comedy, heist, and politics. The series follows a group of ordinary individuals who come together to steal millions from an ambitious politician obsessed with astrology.

These were some of the exciting Indian movies and series added to Netflix in September 2023. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed films, animated adventures, or thrilling mysteries, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

