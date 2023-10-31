New Indian Movies and Series Added to Netflix in October 2023

Netflix continues to expand its Indian movie and series offerings with a range of exciting new releases in October. From romantic comedies to spy thrillers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a look at the latest additions:

Kushi (2023)

Love knows no boundaries, but when a young couple realizes that their fathers are bitter rivals, they must defy the stars to forge their own destiny. Kushi, a romantic comedy directed Shiva Nirvana, features an ensemble cast including Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Available in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty (2023)

Anushka Shetty plays an independent woman who wants to conceive through artificial insemination. However, her plans get complicated when she falls in love with her chosen sperm donor, played Naveen Polishetty. Directed Mahesh Babu P., this romantic comedy explores the complexities of relationships. Available in multiple languages.

Khufiya (2023)

Based on the espionage novel “Escape to Nowhere” Amar Bhushan, Khufiya is a gripping spy thriller directed Vishal Bhardwaj. Tabu stars as an intelligence bureau investigator who must uncover the mole within her agency before more secrets are exposed. With its fast-paced plot and stellar performances, Khufiya is a must-watch. Available in Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu.

OMG 2 (2023)

Directed Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a comedy that tackles social issues. When teenager Vivek faces bullying and bad advice about sex, a messenger from Lord Shiva comes to his rescue. Vivek’s father takes legal action against the school to prove the importance of sex education. Starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, this thought-provoking film sheds light on societal norms. Available in Hindi.

Kasargold (2023)

Directed Mridul Nair, Kasargold is an action-packed thriller that follows a pair of smugglers who lose a bag of gold and find themselves targeted dangerous criminals. Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne deliver powerful performances in this gripping tale of survival and redemption. Available in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Dream Girl 2 (2023)

Ayushmann Khurrana returns in this sequel to the hit comedy “Dream Girl.” Khurrana plays Karam, a man with a talent for impersonating women. To fulfill his dream of marrying his girlfriend, he takes on the persona of “Pooja” and becomes a dancer. Directed Raaj Shaandilyaa, this lighthearted romantic comedy is sure to entertain. Available in Hindi.

Chandramukhi 2 (2023)

A cursed family unleashes evil spirits in a palace near their ancestral temple, leading to chaos and supernatural events. Directed P. Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a horror comedy featuring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut. Get ready for scares and laughs in this thrilling sequel. Available in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Iraivan (2023)

Directed I. Ahmed, Iraivan is a psychological thriller that follows a retired cop whose peace is shattered when a serial killer escapes from prison. Jayam Ravi delivers a captivating performance as the cop torn between justice and revenge. Beware of the intensity and violence depicted in this gripping film. Available in Tamil.

New Indian Series: October 2023

In addition to the movies, Netflix also introduced a new Indian series in October:

Krish, Trish & Baltiboy: Bharat Hain Hum (2023) N

This animated series, narrated Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy, takes viewers on a journey through India’s past. While the show is educational, it portrays violence inherent in many traditional stories. Available in Hindi and 11 other languages.

Kaala Paani (2023) N

Kaala Paani, a survival thriller directed Ashutosh Gowariker, depicts the chaos that ensues when thousands of tourists visit the Andaman and Nicobar islands during a festival. Starring Mona Singh and Sukant Goel, this series promises suspense and intrigue. Available in Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch these movies and series in languages other than Hindi?

Yes, many of the movies and series mentioned are available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and more. Check the audio menu on Netflix for additional language options.

2. Are these movies and series suitable for all age groups?

While some titles may be suitable for a younger audience, others may contain adult themes or violence. Please refer to the content rating and warnings provided on Netflix to make an informed decision.

3. Are any of these movies direct sequels to previous films?

While some movies may share similarities or themes with previous films, they are not direct sequels. Each movie stands on its own and offers a unique storyline and viewing experience.

4. Can I find these movies and series on other streaming platforms?

As of now, these movies and series are exclusively available on Netflix. However, availability may change in the future, so it’s always a good idea to check multiple streaming platforms for your favorite content.

5. Where can I find a full list of Bollywood movies on Netflix?

For a comprehensive list of Bollywood movies available on Netflix, you can visit Access Bollywood at (add source once available).

Netflix’s commitment to showcasing diverse Indian content continues with these engaging movies and series. Whether you’re a fan of romance, comedy, thrillers, or animated shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and immerse yourself in the world of Indian entertainment on Netflix.