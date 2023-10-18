Introducing “Flashback”: A New Netflix Short to Send Chills Down Your Spine

Get ready for a heart-stopping thriller just in time for Halloween. “Flashback,” a short film written and directed Jed Shepherd, the creative mind behind the viral sensation “Host,” is coming to Netflix. The movie tells the story of a yoga teacher, portrayed Jemma Moore, whose life takes a terrifying turn during a home invasion. As she faces imminent danger, she experiences a mind-bending flashback that could hold the key to saving her loved ones.

Shepherd, eager to share his latest creation, took to Twitter to reveal the trailer for “Flashback.” The preview sets a chilling tone as Moore’s character is confronted a lurking shadow in her yoga studio. Amidst the suspenseful scenes, a mysterious narrator reflects on the notion that our lives flash before our eyes before death, enticing viewers to consider: “If you could control that flashback and relive that moment, would you change anything?”

“Flashback” marks another venture into the realm of unconventional horror for Shepherd, who gained acclaim for his groundbreaking found footage film, “Host.” Released in 2020, “Host” revolves around six friends who, amidst a lockdown, seek the aid of a medium through a Zoom séance. However, their harmless attempt to connect with the supernatural spirals into a nightmarish ordeal as malevolent spirits invade their homes.

Standing at a mere 16 minutes, “Flashback” promises to deliver an intense and compact viewing experience. Alongside Moore, the cast features talented actors such as Amar Chadha-Patel and Haley Bishop, known for their work in “The Creator.” Fans of horror will be thrilled to know that “Flashback” will be available on Netflix starting October 20.

