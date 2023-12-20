New Homeowners Face Depreciation in Property Values

Summary: The American housing market has experienced a significant shift, leading to a rapid depreciation in home values across the United States. Recent data reveals an average loss of $122,000 in home value in some areas, raising concerns about the stability of the American Dream. This market retreat has impacted both single-family homes and condominiums, with some markets experiencing substantial drawdowns in value. Even traditionally resilient markets like New York City are seeing a decline in property values. However, experts suggest that this could be an opportune time for prospective buyers to enter the market due to falling prices and moderating mortgage rates.

According to a study conducted Point2Homes, fifteen large markets in the U.S. have been significantly affected the depreciation of property values. Cities such as Memphis, Tennessee, and Chandler, Arizona, experienced declines of 17.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, in the value of single-family homes. The ripple effect of these losses is leading to a threat of negative equity for homeowners, turning their assets into liabilities.

In addition to these 15 markets, Point2 analysts have also identified price drops in 36 cities for condominium owners and 25 cities for single-family home owners among the top 100 markets in the U.S. Notably, San Francisco has seen a significant deflation in condo values, with a loss of $122,500 over the past year, mirroring the city’s median income.

Even traditionally resilient markets like New York City are not immune to the depreciation in property values. In Manhattan, condo owners are facing the prospect of selling for nearly $70,000 less than their purchase price from last year, while homeowners in the Bronx could sell for almost $40,000 less.

Despite these challenges for current homeowners, economists suggest this may be an opportune time for prospective buyers. Falling prices coupled with moderating mortgage rates provide a good opportunity for those who have been waiting to enter the market. However, caution should be exercised, as fluctuations in the housing market can be unpredictable.