New Holland Unveils Game-Changing CR11 Combine at Agritechnica 2023

New Holland, a leading agricultural equipment manufacturer, has taken center stage at Agritechnica 2023 previewing its revolutionary CR11 combine. Showcased at Deutsche Messe in Hanover, Germany, this cutting-edge machine is set to redefine the world of harvesting.

Building upon the success of its flagship CR line, the CR11 is designed to deliver unmatched productivity and efficiency while minimizing grain loss and streamlining operations. With its remarkable performance, this combine aims to lower the total cost of harvesting for large grain farmers, ultimately driving increased profitability.

One of the standout features of the CR11 is New Holland’s Twin Rotor technology, which leads the market with its ability to deliver the lowest grain crackage. This ensures that the harvested grain remains intact, preserving its quality and value.

Powered the impressive C16 engine, boasting 775 horsepower, the CR11 is equipped with two 24″ rotors and an enormous 20,000-liter grain tank. Combined with its rapid unloading capability of 210 liters per second, this combine enables efficient and uninterrupted harvesting, even during intense workloads.

Notably, New Holland has significantly simplified the complete driveline of the CR11, reducing the number of components about 25%. Additionally, the removal of all chain drives enhances reliability and ease of maintenance.

The CR11 also features a state-of-the-art residue management system, including a new chopper and chaff spreader. This ensures optimal chop quality and evenly distributed residue across its impressive 60-foot cutting width.

Furthermore, the CR11 introduces a groundbreaking deslug feature that revolutionizes the unplugging process. By guiding operators through the steps, it reduces potential downtime from hours to just minutes, empowering farmers to maximize their productivity.

Designed and assembled at New Holland’s Center of Harvesting Excellence in Zedelgem, Belgium, the CR11 exemplifies the brand’s commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

Experience the incredible performance and unrivaled efficiency of the CR11 and other exceptional New Holland models at Hall 3, Stand A48 during Agritechnica. Get ready to witness the future of modern agriculture that New Holland brings to the field.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What makes the New Holland CR11 combine stand out?

The CR11 combine stands out due to its advanced technologies, such as the Twin Rotor technology that minimizes grain crackage and the simplified driveline that enhances reliability. It also boasts a powerful engine, rapid unloading capacity, and an innovative residue management system.

2. Where is the CR11 combine designed and assembled?

The CR11 combine is designed and assembled at New Holland’s Center of Harvesting Excellence in Zedelgem, Belgium, ensuring the highest standards of craftsmanship and innovation.

3. How does the deslug feature of the CR11 combine benefit farmers?

The deslug feature of the CR11 combine guides operators through the unplugging process, reducing potential downtime from hours to just minutes. This empowers farmers to resume harvesting quickly and maximize their productivity.

4. Will the CR11 combine help reduce the total cost of harvesting?

Yes, the CR11 combine is designed to deliver a lower total cost of harvesting for large grain farmers. Its advanced technologies and optimized functionality increase efficiency, reduce grain loss, and enhance overall profitability in the long run.