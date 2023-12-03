New Hampshire Attorney General Releases Unredacted Complaint Against Meta Platforms

New Hampshire’s attorney general, John Formella, has made public an unredacted version of the state’s complaint against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The move is aimed at highlighting the alleged harms inflicted on children Meta’s platforms. Formella asserts that Meta is aware of the negative impact its products have on young users and actively studies methods to exploit their vulnerabilities for profit. The attorney general vows to continue prosecuting the matter in order to halt Meta’s unlawful conduct and protect New Hampshire’s children.

The state of New Hampshire joined forces with a coalition of 41 attorneys general, including Massachusetts’ AG Andrea Campbell, to file lawsuits against Meta Platforms. The lawsuits allege that the social media giant deliberately created and deployed features on Instagram and Facebook that foster addiction among children and adolescents, leading to mental and physical damages.

These legal actions were prompted newspaper reports in 2021, which revealed Meta’s internal research findings. The research indicated that the company was aware of the detrimental effects Instagram can have on teenagers, particularly girls, regarding their mental health and body image. According to one study conducted Meta, 13.5% of teenage girls claimed that Instagram worsened their suicidal thoughts, while 17% stated that it exacerbated their eating disorders.

In response, Meta shared a statement expressing disappointment with the attorneys general’s decision to pursue legal action. The company emphasized its commitment to providing teenagers with safe and positive online experiences. Meta listed over 30 tools it has introduced to support teens and their families, including privacy settings, age-verification technology, and parental supervision features. The company argued that problems highlighted in the lawsuits should be addressed through industry-wide standards, pointing out that other platforms, such as TikTok and Snapchat, pose similar risks but have not been targeted in the complaints.

AG Formella highlighted that a significant portion of New Hampshire’s residents actively use Facebook and Instagram, generating profits of around $540,000 from users connected to the state in 2023 alone. The unredacted complaint argues that Meta’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, prioritized rapid development over the well-being of young users, citing his quote, “unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough.” The complaint asserts that Meta has repeatedly broken the mental health, well-being, and trust of its youngest users in its pursuit of speed.

