New Hampshire College Student Pleads Guilty to Threatening a Member of Congress on TikTok

A college student from New Hampshire, Allan Poller, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of threatening to kill a member of Congress. The incident occurred after he became angry while scrolling through TikTok under the influence of alcohol. While the member of Congress was not named authorities, Representative Matt Gaetz confirmed that he was the target when he played the threatening voicemail on his podcast. It should be noted that CNN has reached out to Gaetz’s office for comment.

The 24-year-old defendant, who is a student at Keene State College, left a voicemail warning the member of Congress to stop “coming for the gays” and threatened to kill them should they continue. In court documents, Poller is quoted as saying, “If you keep on coming for the gays…we will kill you if that’s what it takes.”

Poller admitted to leaving the message when questioned law enforcement, explaining that he had been drinking and became angry while watching TikTok videos. His attorney, Jesse Friedman, stated that Poller acknowledges the wrongfulness of hate in any form and accepts responsibility for his actions, emphasizing that he did not intend to cause harm or pose a threat to anyone.

Poller now faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in January. As part of his plea deal, he acknowledged that regardless of his intentions, his voicemail would be perceived as a threat.

Sources:

– Source Article: CNN