Georgia Special Session Advances Republican-Favored Congressional Map

Despite ongoing challenges and potential court battles, Georgia’s special session to redraw congressional and legislative voting district maps is moving forward. In a House committee meeting on Wednesday, a Republican-favored congressional map was advanced, specifically targeting Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s current district.

The committee’s 9-4 vote sends the congressional map to the full House for approval. The plan, which already passed in the state Senate, aims to reconfigure a suburban Atlanta district currently represented McBath. This move comes after U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled in October that Georgia’s existing maps violated federal law diluting Black voting power. To rectify this, Jones mandated the creation of additional Black-majority districts.

While Republicans claim that their plans adhere to Jones’ requirements, Democrats express doubt. House Minority Leader James Beverly argues that Republicans are more focused on retaining power than making progress for the state of Georgia.

The GOP congressional map proposes a new majority-Black district in parts of Fulton, Douglas, Cobb, and Fayette counties on Atlanta’s west side. Instead of targeting a Republican incumbent, the map shifts McBath’s current district to accommodate Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, extending from Atlanta’s northern suburbs into heavily Republican areas in the northern mountains.

This is not the first time that Republicans have specifically targeted McBath, who is an advocate for gun control. McBath initially won election in a majority-white district but was redistricted into a more Republican territory. Undeterred, she successfully ran in a different district and defeated the Democratic incumbent in the primary.

The fate of these maps now lies in the hands of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones. With a hearing scheduled for December 20, Jones will review the legislative maps and determine if they comply with the federal court order. If the maps are rejected, there is a possibility that a special master will be appointed to draw new maps on behalf of the court. The saga of Georgia’s redistricting process is far from over.