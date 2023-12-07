WhistlePig Whiskey Faces Accusations of Causing Mysterious Fungus Outbreak in New York State

In a puzzling turn of events, popular whiskey company WhistlePig is now being accused of causing a widespread outbreak of a new fungus in New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed the presence of Baudoinia compniacensis, commonly known as whiskey fungus, in various locations throughout the state. This marks the first time that the fungus has been detected in New York.

Whiskey fungus is known for its ability to grow on a variety of surfaces, including plants, brick, metal, concrete, and plastic. It has a distinct black appearance, similar to a velvety or crust-like substance. However, it is important to note that this is not Stachybotrys, commonly referred to as black mold, as clarified the Indiana State Department of Health.

Residents in the affected areas have reported black gunk or mold on their homes, which is believed to be whiskey fungus. However, WhistlePig has stated that the fungus is not exclusively caused the storage of their whiskey and “has no known health or safety risks.”

WhistlePig Whiskey began storing their distilled whiskey in Mineville, New York in 2017. The DEC recently tested mold from this area and confirmed the presence of whiskey fungus, causing concern among homeowners and local authorities. Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava acknowledged the residents’ complaints and expressed understanding, stating, “Some things you’re going to have to live with.”

While WhistlePig may not be violating any regulations, the accusations against the company raise questions about the potential impact of their whiskey storage practices. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold, but one thing is clear – the presence of whiskey fungus in New York State has become a cause for alarm among residents and authorities alike.